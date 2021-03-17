Neemuch: Poppy husk smuggler Kailash Nagda arrested, Jawad police look for more clues

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Poppy husk smuggler Kailash Nagda, the owner of Siddhivinayak Dhaba and resident of Kanka, was arrested by Jawad police on Tuesday. A team led by Jawad police station incharge Vijay Singh Sisodia was looking for smuggler involved in Nayagaon poppy husk smuggling case.

The police had seized two quintals of poppy husk on February 23, 2021, that was hidden amid carom seeds and mustard in an Eicher truck (PB 65 AW 0664). The police arrested driver Mandeep Singh, 44, resident of Mohali, Punjab. A case was registered in the case.

During investigation, it was revealed that Kailash Nagda used to sell poppy husk using a fake SIM card. The police then took the accused in custody and on questioning, he confessed the crime. He said he used the SIM registered in the name of Gopal Khatik since 2014 for smuggling purposes.

He told police that he bought SIM for Rs 500 from Pushkar Dhakad, resident of Kelukheda village. The police seized SIM and passbook of bank account in which the money earned through smuggling was credited. The police have registered cases against Kailash Nagda. Pushkar Dhakad too is being questioned. Investigation is still on.