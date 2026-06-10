Neemuch Police Launch 'Jeevan Sanjeevni Abhiyan' | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): SP Rajesh Vyas launched the 'Jeevan Sanjeevni Abhiyan' in Chaldu village on Monday to reduce road accidents and fatalities.

The initiative trains residents living near accident-prone locations in CPR and first aid so they can provide timely assistance to victims.

Police launched the campaign in response to rising fatalities. The district recorded 101 deaths in 359 accidents in 2023, 120 deaths in 368 accidents in 2024 and 117 deaths in 321 accidents in 2025.

After analysing the data, police and technical teams identified 22 accident hotspots across the district.

Under the project, expert doctors will train 50 residents at each hotspot. During the launch, Dr Kamlesh Mali demonstrated emergency response techniques to villagers and public representatives, including CSP Kiran Chauhan.

Medical teams have already conducted similar training sessions at Khor Turn under Dr Pradeep Dhakad and at Darakpura Phanta under Nursing Officer Chandresh Bhatt.

Neemuch Police appealed for public participation to make the campaign successful and help reduce fatalities on district roads.