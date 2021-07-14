Neemuch: Patwari caught accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 by Lokayukta police

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Patwari Santosh Sharma, who demanded bribe of Rs 40,000 for mutation in land document belonging to farmer Purshottam Patidar, was arrested while taking bribe of Rs 10,000, the first instalment, on Tuesday.

The land was bought by the complainant Purushottam Patidar from Gulabchand Gayari. Purushottam had applied to transfer the land in the name of his daughter-in-law Sangeeta Patidar. The case related to land was going on in tehsil court.

The complainant met Patwari Santosh Sharma while the court proceedings were on. The complainant told patwari about his problem. Take advantage, patwari demanded bribe of Rs 10,000. Patidar gave first instalment of bribe but had no extra money to pay the remaining bribe amount.

He then lodged complaint with Lokayukta police SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan in Ujjain. A team led by inspector Rajendra Verma laid the trap and patwari was caught.