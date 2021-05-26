Neemuch: Oxygen plant in Manasa nearing completion, first facility in tehsil with zero government support

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The oxygen plant, which will cost Rs 55 lakh, is nearing completion in Manasa. Its test trial will take place on May 26.

It is the first such facility set up without government support in Manasa tehsil, SDM Manish Jain said. Area MLA Aniruddh Madhav Maru donated funds from MLA fund and called upon people to donate for the cause. This is how the oxygen plant was set up.

After testing, the production will begin. Maru donated Rs 25 lakh while remaining amount was collected from people and business establishments. The oxygen plant is located at Covid Care Centre on Alhed Road in Manasa. According to information, 75 cylinders will be refilled daily from plant, which will supply oxygen directly to 50 Covid patients on their beds.

“It is the duty of a public representative to be aware of problems of his area. Oxygen was a big problem and we arranged funds. People donated generously for the oxygen plant. I’m grateful to them for their timely aid,” Maru said.