Neemuch: Operation Muskan brought smiles to Neemuch families

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police have shown exemplary results in the state government's Operation Muskan by solving nearly 94 percent missing persons' cases including those of minor boys, girls and adults in 2021.

Neemuch superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma informed that in 2021, 13 minor boys and 80 minor girls went missing. Out of this, police managed to trace all the 13 boys and 79 of the 80 girls from different districts of the state and other states.

Besides, police were able to find 134 of the 135 missing men in the district, while 362 women out of 400 who were missing in the year were traced and handed over to their respective families in the last one year, SP Verma said.

Operation Muskan was initiated by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 1, 2016, in coordination with the Madhya Pradesh police.

This year, in just 25 days from 6 January to 31 January the Madhya Pradesh Police traced 2,444 missing girls kidnapped from different districts under 'Operation Muskaan.' Of these, 429 girls were rescued from 22 other states of the country.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:26 PM IST