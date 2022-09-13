Neemuch: Need to bring back football's glory, says Anil Chaurasia

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A women’s football match was played between Nimbahera Football Club and Kukdeshwar Football Club here on Tuesday. The match was organised by the District Football Association. Kukdeshwar team emerged the winner by defeating Nimbahera team by one goal. Trophies along with mementoes, cash prizes and uniforms were distributed among the winners and runners-up. Santosh Chopra distributed free shoes to all participants.

While addressing the event, the chairman of Gyanodaya Educational Institute, Anil Chaurasia said, "once upon a time, Neemuch was known for football. Great players such as Kaluram Saini, OP Sahu, Vijay Kotiya, Prahalad Ahir and other exceptional players emerged from the city. We have to strive hard to bring football's glory back to Neemuch."

Attending the closing ceremony, veteran BJP leader Santosh Chopra appreciated the motivation of all the players, coaches and support from the administration. Every possible help will be provided for the upliftment of players and the stadium will be renovated, he said. Chief guest, councillor Yogesh Prajapati also addressed the event. The event was conducted by senior player Manohar Amb while district football association president Pali Chhabra extended a vote of thanks at the end of the event.