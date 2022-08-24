Neemuch: Muslim man leaves wife on her refusal to change her religion

Representative | Photo: Pexels

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A Hindu wife of a Muslim man has alleged that he left her when she refused to change her religion.

In her statement to the police, she claimed that he had married her posing as a divorcee when in fact he was already married. He also got her to undergo an abortion thrice.

She sought help from the volunteers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Later, collectively they met SP Suraj Kumar Verma and narrated her ordeal. The 24-year-old victim said she met her husband Ashraf Khan (34) in 2018 when she used to work in a beauty parlour and get married on June 20, 2021.

Just after the two months of marriage, the victim got to know that Ashraf was not a divorcee and still lives with his first wife. After this, the accused started pressuring her to change her religion. He also physically assaulted her for not doing so.

Reacting to it, the SP asked the women's police station to take action. Women's station in-charge Anuradha Girwal said that a case has been registered against the accused who would be arrested soon.