Neemuch: Murder of mentally challenged person; brother of accused arrested for cover-up

Representative Photo |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): After arresting Dinesh Kushwah, accused of killing a mentally challenged elderly person here in Neemuch last week, police have booked his brother Rakesh Kushwah as well. Manasa police station in-charge Kanhiyalal Dangi informed that police booked Rakesh for harbouring his brother after the crime. A case was registered against him under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), and 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was arrested on Wednesday and sent to Kanwati jail.

Dangi informed that the 38-year-old Rakesh was well aware of the crime committed by his brother Dinesh and attempted to cover the latter’s crime and save him from arrest. He sent Dinesh to Chachor, Seetamau, Mandsaur and other places.

The officer added that the post-mortem report of the deceased confirmed that the accused had assaulted Bhawarlal Jain, 65, a mentally challenged resident of Sarsi village in Ratlam district, who had gone missing on May 16 after visiting a religious programme at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

He was found dead on May 19 in Neemuch district.

Dinesh was arrested after Jain's family approached the police with the video on May 20, officials said. His family members later came across a video in which the accused, Dinesh Kushwaha, was purportedly seen slapping Jain repeatedly, asking if the latter's name was "Mohammed" and demanding to see his Aadhaar card.