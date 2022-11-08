Neemuch: Mismanagement galore at district hospital

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In line with the incident in Bhind, where a hospital reportedly used cardboard as a makeshift plaster to hold a patient’s broken leg in place, another incident was reported in the Neemuch district on Monday.

A woman was injured in a bus accident and when she was brought to the Neemuch district hospital her leg was wrapped in cardboard by the medical staff.

A total of seven persons, including five from the same family, were injured in a road accident and were rushed to the hospital.

The condition of five persons was said to be critical and they were referred to Udaipur after being made to wait for more than two-and-a-half-hour at the Neemuch district hospital.

One can gauge the level of irregularities prevailing at the hospital from the fact that no ward boy was available to take the stretcher from the trauma centre to the ambulance. According to information, there is only one ward boy at the trauma centre and hospital staff members had engaged him in other duties.

Not only this, when the injured were brought to the district hospital after the accident, the civil surgeon Dr AK Mishra was not even present there. The hospital staff said that Dr Mishra would come at 5 pm, while civil surgeons must be present at the hospital in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, as soon the pictures and videos of irregularities prevailing at the district hospital went viral, politics over the entire incident intensified.

Congress leader and district panchayat member Tarun Baheti visited the hospital and raised serious questions about the mismanagement at the hospital.

Baheti claimed that no district administration official reached the district hospital. He alleged that MLA Dilip Singh Parihar and the district panchayat president came to the hospital, but they were busy taking photographs. Neither of them listened to the plight of the patients.

Baheti alleged that even though the district hospital is at the district headquarters, Neemuch MLA Parihar has failed to tackle the problems at the district hospital.

“If you cannot bring facilities for the district hospital, then you should leave the post,” Baheti said.

Baheti added that it is the responsibility of the local MLA to improve the arrangements of the district hospital, but the condition here is such that people are unable to get an appointment with doctors at the hospital.

He said that when Dr Samyak Gandhi was posted here, the latter had said that even though he had written many times for resources, they were not made available.