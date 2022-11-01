Neemuch: Minister of Tourism performs Bhoomi pujan of roadworks

representative photo |

Minister of Tourism and district in-charge minister Usha Thakur laid the foundation stone of roadworks to be done at a cost of Rs 86 lakh in Neemuch. Newly elected municipal president Swati Chopra, district panchayat president Sajjan Singh Chouhan, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, Manasa MLA Madhav Maru, BJP district president Pawan Patidar were present as guests.

The event began with the guests igniting the lamp and garlanding on Saraswati idol. Guests also distributed sanctioned amount to beneficiaries of PMAY in Neemuch. The work of laying or repairing link roads of Indira Nagar, Bhagwanpura, Jawahar Nagar, Jawahar Nagar Extension would be done at a total cost of Rs 86 Lakh. Thakur while addressing the event said, the project is being done with new vision of development under newly elected municipal team. She also hailed the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the all-inclusive development of the region.

Municipal president Swati Gaurav Chopra told that every effort is being made for the overall development of Neemuch. Development is a continuous process, so development work goes on continuously in different areas according to the needs of the people. SDM Mamta Khede, Municipal chief officer Garima Patidar, local BJP leader Santosh Chopra and local councillors also attended the event. The programme was conducted by Swachhta Ambassador Vijay Bafna.