Neemuch: Manasa’s trader released in few hours after abduction due to alertness of police

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Trader Taher Ali from Manasa was kidnapped on Sunday evening but was released by kidnappers in few hours.

On Sunday at about 6.30 pm, he was returning to Manasa in his Altoz car (MP 44 CB 2061). While talking to his brother on mobile phone, his call snapped suddenly. He was returning to Manasa after closing his shop of iron rods located in Narayangarh. His family suspected foul play and informed police when he didn’t return home.

Police teams fanned out to look for Ali. In the meantime, police received information that he was found by police near Vishniya village located in Sitamau police station area of Mandsaur district.

Narayangarh police station incharge Avnish Shrivastav said 5 police teams were sent in different directions to search the trader. Neemuch police were also informed and barricades were set up in Neemuch and Mandsaur districts.

As per Taher Ali, someone asked for a lift and with help of another person kidnapped him. They took him to another area and snatched Rs 1.50 lakh from him. Fearing police blockade, the accused fled after that.