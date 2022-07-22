Neemuch: Man who axed his wife to death arrested

Representative Picture |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested for killing his wife by hitting her on the head with an axe. The 30-year-old deceased was attacked by her husband on the suspicion of having an affair here at Pawti village of Neemuch district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to further information, the incident happened under the limits of the Kukdeshwar police station. The accused has been identified as Gudda Banchhra has accepted that he has killed his wife Seema Bai, (30), as he suspected her of infidelity. On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's kin, the police registered a case and added section 302 of the Indian Penal Code when the victim died. A team led by Kukdeshwar police station in-charge Sandeep Tomar succeeded in arresting the accused and also recovered the murder weapon.

As per sources, the couple used to have frequent arguments over the husband's suspicions.