Neemuch: Man gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment for drug trafficking

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A local court has sentenced one Kailash Oad (34), a resident of Supda village of Mandsaur district to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling 1.2 kg opium. A fine of Rs 40k was also imposed on the accused.

As per Chanchal Baheti, Public Prosecutor, the incident was reported on November 16, 2016. The accused was arrested by Neemuch city police from Jaitpura Fanta area. During checking, the police recovered 1.2 kg of opium hidden in his bag. A case under NDPS Act was registered against Kailash Oad in Neemuch police station.

Arvind Dariya, Special Judge (NDPS Act, 1985) Neemuch announced 4 years of rigorous imprisonment for drug smuggling. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40k on the accused. Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had successfully proven the guilt of the accused

