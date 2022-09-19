Neemuch: Man gets 10 years of RI in fake passport case

Representative Photo |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 52-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for forging documents for procuring a passport. The court slapped him with a fine of Rs 6,000.

First additional session judge, Sonal Chaurasia on September 18 held Mufaddal guilty under different sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for obtaining a passport under a fictitious name and address and announced 10 years RI. The case was prosecuted by public prosecutor, advocate Chanchal Baheti

Public Prosecutor, Chanchal Baheti said that the complainant named Quaid Johar Izzi had applied for a passport in 2010. After 10 years, he went to the Passport Office Bhopal for its renewal, however there he came to know that his passport has already been renewed in the name of Quaid Johar hailing from Kuwait.

Upon checking the photograph, it came to fore that it belonged to Mufaddal Sadriwala, a resident of Bohra Colony in Neemuch district. A case was registered against Mufaddal Sadriwala under section 467, 419, 420, 468, 471 of IPC at Neemuch Cantt Police Station.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the passport of the accused was confiscated in Dubai and he was willing to go to Kuwait. Hence, he†obtained a passport under a fictitious name and address, Neemuch district. Mufaddal was present in the court when the judgement was pronounced.

