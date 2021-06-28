Neemuch: Legislator receives citation by World Book of Records, London, for his services during Covid-19

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Dilip Singh Parihar has received certificate of commitment by World Book of Records, London, which is associated with World Health Organisation for services he rendered during the pandemic.

In the certificate of commitment issued with the signature of the head of the World Book of Records London institution, William J, it has been mentioned that MLA of Neemuch Dilip Singh Parihar of Madhya Pradesh has been honoured specially for serving the people seriously, tirelessly, with loyalty and dedication during the Covid-19 pandemic.

MLA Parihar has expressed gratitude to the institution and its associated members after receiving the certificate of commitment and said that they were constantly engaged in serving people.