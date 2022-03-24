Neemuch: Lanced poppy crop seized, destroyed

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh Unit, on the basis of specific intelligence that a concentrate of poppy straw (CPS) licensee cultivator has done lancing in part of his CPS Opium crop raided a field in Village - Fatehpur, Tehsil - Malhargarh, District - Mandsaur (M.P) and after finding lanced poppy capsules in the field destroyed opium poppy cultivation in 596 square meter area.

Officers of CBN Mandsaur were dispatched in the early morning hours on Thursday and the suspected field was raided which resulted in the detection of a large number of lanced capsules in 596 square meters of opium poppy cultivation.

Opium poppy plants illegally lanced were seized, and samples (Opium Poppy plants) were taken on the spot. Seized opium poppy plants were destroyed U/s 48 of the Act, with the help of a thresher and rotavator.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:33 PM IST