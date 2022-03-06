Neemuch: Illicit liquor worth Rs 30 lakh seized, one arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Singoli police intercepted an Eicher truck and seized over 423 boxes of illicit Indian made foreign liquor and beer worth over Rs 30 Lakh and arrested a person in an operation in Neemuch on Saturday night. The total quantity of liquor seized is around 3633 litres.

The action was taken as a part of the ongoing campaign against the manufacture, storage and transportation of illicit liquor.

Acting on a tip-off a team of Singoli police was keeping a watch on a road at Begu Singoli, as per direction of Neemuch Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma, when they intercepted the vehicle and seized the liquor whose market value has been estimated at Rs 30,27,404.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Ratanlal Bhoi, 52, a resident of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan was also apprehended. A case has been registered under Section 34 (2) of the Excise act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:47 PM IST