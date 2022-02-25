Neemuch: Illegal opium plants seized

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): MP police and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh Unit following the specific intelligence provided by police, raided a field in Ratanpuriya village under Jawad tehsil of Neemuch district and seized illicit opium poppy plants cultivated on 1650 square meter area.

The joint operations' team consisting of officers of CBN Neemuch and local police had left for the village in the morning.

The field was surrounded by Guava plantations and tall grass on all sides to conceal the illicit opium growing in it.

The illegally cultivated opium poppy plants were seized, attached and samples were taken on the spot. The seized plants were destroyed with the help of a tractor. Further investigation is under progress.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:08 PM IST