Neemuch: Groom rides a horse under protection of 100 cops

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Even after 75 years of Independence, a Dalit groom is not allowed to sit on a horse during a wedding procession in Sarsi village of Manasa tehsil at Neemuch.

However, the transcript changed this time thanks to deployment of nearly 100 cops. These cops stood guard and protected a Dalit groom, who rode a horse in his wedding procession despite the warning of upper caste people.

A few days back, a house of Dalit groom was attacked and abuses were hurled at his family members allegedly by a group of upper caste people in Sagar. The reason: The groom had rode a horse in his wedding procession. This did not go down well with some people belonging to the upper caste and they pelted stones at groomís house.

In contrast alertness of Neemuch police not only avoided such situation but also made the moment memorable for lifetime for groom Rahul Solanki and his family.

According to information, Rahul and his family approached Manasa police complaining that some influential people belonging to the upper caste were not allowing him to take out Bindoli(wedding procession) on a horseback. Rahul sought police security for the same.

Taking cognizance of matter, Manawar police team led by police station in-charge Kanhiyalal Dangi sought additional police force from Rampura and Kukdeshwar and deployed it on the procession route.

Police personnel also undertook did flag march before Rahulís wedding procession.

'Groom's father Fakirchand Meghwal had sought police protection a few days ago for his son Rahul who was the first person from the scheduled caste committee of the village to have booked a horse for wedding procession,' said Dangi.

'As many as 100 police personnel were deployed in the village on Wednesday to maintain law and order situation,' Dangi said.

A local Bahujan Samaj Party leader Radheshyam Commander said, 'History was created in the village as people from the Scheduled Caste were afraid of riding a horse in the village on their wedding. A few goons used to stop them from riding a horse so we requested police protection.'

Later groom Rahul thanked police personnels for their support and security provided to him and the guests.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:51 PM IST