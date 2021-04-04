Neemuch: Government officials, staff above 45 years of age should get vaccinated, orders district collector

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has asked government officials and staff who are 45 years of age or above to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
At a recent meeting, district collector Mayank Agrawal asked them to coordinate with chief medical officer and get vaccination camps organised in offices to ensure vaccination. He asked SDMs to ensure vaccination of all government officials and staff.
He also asked officials to involve religious leaders, voluntary organisations, social organisations, panchs, sarpanchs and public representatives to encourage people for inoculation.
“Names of government officials, public representatives who will get more than 20 people to a vaccination centre will be published in newspapers,” Agrawal said.
The panch, sarpanch, Aanganwadi workers, representatives of voluntary institutions who will get maximum people vaccinated will be honoured on Independence Day and Republic Day.
In addition, three persons from the district who will get maximum number of vaccinations done will be awarded with citation and cash prize.
District panchayat CEO Ashish Sangwan, additional collector Sunil Raj Nair, SDMs, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Mahesh Malviya, civil surgeon Dr BL Rawat and other officials were present at the meeting.
