Neemuch: Government officials, staff above 45 years of age should get vaccinated, orders district collector

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has asked government officials and staff who are 45 years of age or above to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

At a recent meeting, district collector Mayank Agrawal asked them to coordinate with chief medical officer and get vaccination camps organised in offices to ensure vaccination. He asked SDMs to ensure vaccination of all government officials and staff.

He also asked officials to involve religious leaders, voluntary organisations, social organisations, panchs, sarpanchs and public representatives to encourage people for inoculation.

“Names of government officials, public representatives who will get more than 20 people to a vaccination centre will be published in newspapers,” Agrawal said.