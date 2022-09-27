Neemuch girl soars in the sky in micro-light aircraft 

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Nisha Goyal, doing her final year at Manipal University, Jaipur, has laid the foundation for realising her goals by being an active member of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Around two years ago, she led the NCC contingent Pilani Band at the Republic Day event at Rajpath, Delhi. Now, fulfilling her long cherished dream, she has learnt and enjoyed a plethora of aviation-related activities, that include gliding, micro-light aircraft flying and among others at the NCC training camp.

Father Yogesh Goyal said that Nisha has been undergoing Air Force training through NCC. She flew VIRUS SW-80 Microlight Aircraft on Wednesday. Disha Goyal said that she was on cloud nine while flying her dream aircraft. She credits her supportive family as her biggest strength and is now aiming for the skies.

Nisha Goyal is the grand-daughter of freedom fighter late Premsukh Goel

Her exploits are sure to inspire parents to send their girls to join the defence forces and many of those girls would themselves be motivated to don the uniform now.

