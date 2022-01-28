Neemuch Flesh Trade case: Mom and maternal uncle booked on minor's statement

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Based on statement of a minor girl, Neemuch police booked her mother and maternal uncle for forcing her into flesh trade against her will.

Recently, a girl shot a video with Rinku Chouhan of Moya village under Kukdeshwar police station and uploaded the video on social media seeking police help.

In the video, the girl who reportedly belongs to Banchara community accused her family members of pushing her into prostitution. On Friday, both girl and Rinku surrendered before the police.

The police arrested Rinku as the girl was minor and her mother had lodged an abduction case against him under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

City superintendent of police (CSP) Rakesh Mohan Shukla said that both minor and Rinku were in police custody. Based on girlís statement, the case was registered against her mother and maternal uncle. Police will produce her before child welfare committee (CWC) for appropriate decision.

Contacted, Akash Chauhan of Project Mission Mukti, an NGO working for the upliftment of the Banchara community, said that many minor girls do not want to get into flesh trade but they were forced into it by the community.

The police action would send a good message to society and also help other girls of the community.

There are 68 villages of Banchara community in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam districts. Around 2,000 girls of the community have been pushed into prostitution business. The police action has sent a good message to society. Lives of many minor girls will be saved in the future, Chauhan said.

