Neemuch: Five-day yoga camp held at Bhagyeshwar temple; People urged to do yoga daily

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day mega yoga camp was organised here at Bhagyeshwar temple, as a part of the splendid Chetichandra Mahotsav.

A large number of people took part in the camp and learnt several ways to live a healthy life. Instructor Dua told that yoga is extremely beneficial for both mind and body and urged people to do yoga daily and make it an integral part of their lives to lead a stress-free life.

The camp was organised by Sindhi Social group under the aegis of Sindhi Panchayat. Yoga instructor from Neemuch, Sonia Ravi Dua graced the yoga camp as an expert and imparted training to participants. It is to be noted that Chetichandra Mahotsav is being celebrated with great pomp and show by Sindhi Panchayat across Neemuch district. Apart from yoga, satsang and bhajan and a cricket competition have also been organised.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:09 PM IST