Neemuch: Dr Nikhar brings laurel to Neemuch, qualifies for Swedish fellowship in Face Aesthetics

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Nikhar Dua has brought laurels to Neemuch by qualifying for the fellowship of Sweden (Europe) in face aesthetics. She is the grand-daughter of late senior Congress leader Jeevanbhai Dua and daughter of Neemuch municipality former chairman Nita Harish Dua.

Elated Dr Nikhar Dua said that she would like to set up a Clinical Cosmetic and Face Aesthetic Clinic in Neemuch for the benefit of residents and its adjoining areas.

Informing about face aesthetics method, Dr Dua said that it was basically an aesthetic therapy used to maintain and enhance beauty of the face.

According to her, through this, procedures like removing facial wrinkles without surgery, giving a beautiful appearance to the lips, face, chin, nose, removing facial scars, pigments and wrinkles are easily done. This helps in developing the personality.

Dr Dua said that aesthetic medical facilities were available mainly in metropolitan cities and were quite expensive. We aim to establish Clinical Cosmetics and Face Aesthetics Clinic in our home town Neemuch at very affordable rates. Provide quality aesthetic medical facilities. Efforts are afoot to start services in this regard soon, she said.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:12 PM IST