Neemuch: District judge distributes ration, medicines to members of Banchhra community in village

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): District Judge Hridesh Shrivastav distributed ration and medicines in a village inhabited by Banchhra community under Project Mission Mukti and District Legal Services Authority on Sunday. Flesh trade is common in Banchhra community.
He walked up to a handicapped girl who was sitting on the roadside and also gave her ration and medicine kit. A local NGO too joined the mission.
Project Mission Mukti, District Legal Services Authority and NGO distributed ration and medicines worth Rs 2 lakh in Sakargram village located near Mhow-Nasirabad four-lane road.
Speaking on the occasion, District Judge Hridesh Srivastava said several measures were taken earlier for welfare of Banchhra community under aegis of District Legal Services Authority and Project Mission Mukti. “We want that children of community should receive education and become part of mainstream society,” he added.
Additional District Judge Sanjay Kumar Jain told community members to get vaccinated. “You should not be careless during Covid pandemic, all arrangements are being made for you. You should get vaccinated at the earliest,” he added.
Advocate Laxman Singh Bhati said Legal Services Authority and Project Mission Mukti provided timely help to needy people. Those present on the occasion included Judge Sadashiv Dangode, Ritu Srivastava, tehsildar Mukesh Kumar Bamania, Jiran police station incharge Rajesh Singh Chouhan and NGO coordinator Akash Chauhan.
