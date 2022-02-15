Neemuch: CRPF pays rich tributes to Pulwama martyrs

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday paid rich tributes to the 40 brave soldiers who were martyred in a terror attack on 14 February, 2019. CRPF jawans were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy in the Lethpora area of Pulwama district on Jammu Srinagar Highway.

The program commenced with a candle march past held from the shopping complex and ended near the martyr's memorial located at Triganja park. Deputy police inspector RS Rawat, DIG Brigadier (Retd) Anumol Sood, DIG of United Hospital Amiya Ranjan Sarkar and R.T.C.

Commandant Amar Singh Meena led the officers in paying rich tributes to 40 soldiers at the martyr's memorial. Floral wreaths were laid at the memorial, and members also recalled the outstanding services of martyred CRPF soldiers. During the occasion, other officers, jawans, NCC cadets, families of jawans, local citizens were present in large numbers.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:02 PM IST