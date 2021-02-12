NEEMUCH: Crown city robbery case: Police arrest three persons, recover goods worth Rs 4 lakh

Neemuch: The police team led by Neemuch city station incharge Narendra Singh Thakur on Thursday busted Crown City Indira Nagar theft case and recovered goods worth Rs 4 lakh along with documents. Three persons have been arrested in this connection.

On February 4, local resident Ayushi Panwar filed a complaint of theft in which she stated that while returning from Bhuj with her parents, she found jewellery, documents, cash and a laptop missing from the cupboard and bed storage. She had left the house with Nitin Rajput whom she considered as her brother. The Neemuch City police registered a case and started investigating.

During course of investigation, it was revealed that Nitin committed theft with help of his friends. Nitin Rajput made his friends Jitendra and Shahid stay at her house at night and asked them to steal three fixed deposit documents worth Rs 15 lakh, house registration papers, laptop, Ayushi’s certificates, identity cards and her jewellery.

The arrested are Nitin Singh Rajput, 35, resident of Khedi Mohalla in Neemuch City, Jitendra alias Jeetu Sutar, 26, resident of Rawanrundi in Neemuch City, Shahid alias Shahil Mansuri, 30, resident of Rawanrundi in Neemuch City.