Neemuch: Court orders 18 years of rigorous imprisonment to youth for kidnapping, raping minor

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Sessions Judge Akhilesh Kumar Dhakad on Tuesday sentenced to a person to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,700 for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl. The convict is Pappu alias Pappulal, resident of Dhakli village in Mansa tehsil.

Special Public Prosecutor Jagdish Chouhan said incident occurred in March 2019. The complainant's father lives in village Dhakli whose 16-year-old daughter had gone to work on March 16 at 10.30 am and did not return home in the evening. Her father came to know that she did not reach the work place. He then lodged missing report at Manasa police station.

On March 14, the victim was found in Pashupatinath temple complex in Mandsaur district. When questioned, she said Pappu Nayak came on a motorcycle and took her with him on pretext of marriage. The accused raped the victim on the way to Sheshpur and then locked her in a house in village Gudbheli threatening to kill her.

On March 14, he told her that he will marry her in Mandsaur court. The accused took the victim to Mandsaur on motorcycle where he came to know that victim is minor. Then, he left the victim there and ran away. On the basis of statements of victim, a case was registered. He was arrested and charge sheet was presented in Manasa court. On behalf of the government, Special Public Prosecutor Jagdish Chouhan argued the case.