Neemuch: Cop terminated for being 'accomplice' of notorious smuggler

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Police constable Pankaj Kumawat, an alleged accomplice of notorious smuggler Babu Sindhi, has been terminated from services by Dewas superintendent of police Shivdayal Singh. Accused Kumawat is presently lodged in Jawad jail.

According to information, notices under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act 1976 (SAFEMA) on illegal properties worth crores of rupees of Pankaj Kumawat and Babu Sindhi have also been issued.

Dewas SP Singh had placed constable Pankaj Kumawat under suspension with effect from August 29, 2021, for absence from duty.

In view of the seriousness of the allegations proved against him, Kumawat is terminated from the service. In the letter, the SP said that Pankaj Kumawat has been penalised 44 times during service. Pankaj Kumawat did not join the investigation process despite being given every opportunity to do so.

