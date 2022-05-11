Neemuch: Contractor’s son creates ruckus at weekly grievance redressal meeting in district

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A chaotic situation prevailed during the weekly grievance redressal meeting at the Neemuch district collector office after a contractor’s son came to the office with a petrol filled bottle on Tuesday afternoon.

The contractor, Premsagar Kumawat’s son Sunil, a resident of Bardiya village in Manasa tehsil threatened officials who were present during the meeting that he would immolate himself if his father’s pending dues were not cleared by the competent authority.

Meanwhile, an additional district magistrate (ADM) Neha Meena, who was present there, controlled the situation. ADM Meema immediately called concerned officers to the spot and redressed the complainant’s grievance.

According to Sunil’s complaint, his father Premsagar Kumawat is a contractor, and recently administration has engaged him to install pavers, block and asphalt roads at the community buildings at Singoli, Ratangarh, and Dicken tehsil. Competent authority officials cleared 50 percent of the payment and the remaining amount was yet to be obtained.

Sunil claimed that whenever his father went to the office to get his remaining payment, officers there hardly bothered to listen to him.

Fed-up of this, Sunil on Tuesday afternoon rushed to the district collector's office with a bottle of petrol. He claimed that either he would get his amount or immolate himself before senior officers.

Meanwhile, ADM Meena immediately called municipal council officials and redressed his plight. Council officials assured Sunil before ADM Meena that they would clear his dues by May 25. Sunil agreed with the officials' assurance as well.

