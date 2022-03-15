Neemuch: Constable caught red-handed taking bribe from prisoner's kin

NEEMUCH (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Lokayukta team on Tuesday caught a constable posted at Neemuch jail while he was taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a prisonersí kin.

According to details, complainant Mangala Gurjar is a resident of Neemuch whose husband Kamal Choudhary, a patwari, was also caught by the Lokayukta team.

He was sentenced by a special court in Neemuch in 2021, and since then he has been lodged in Neemuch Jail. The complainant alleged that jail constable Giriraj Gurjar demanded a bribe whenever she visited the jail to meet her husband.

Finally fed up with the constant harassment, she approached Lokayukta, Ujjain in this regard on March 8, 2022, and complained that accused demanded Rs 300 every time she went to meet her husband and Rs 4,500 monthly for providing better facilities to her husband in the jail premises.

After verifying allegations, a team of Lokayukta laid a trap and caught the accused jail constable Gurjar while taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 from the complainant.

Further investigation is underway in this regard. Lokayukta inspector Rajendra Verma and Balveer Singh Yadav, constable Sanjay Patel, Vishal Reshammiya, Umesh Jatav, Sunil Parsai, Shyam Sharma and Mahendra Jatwa played a prominent role in this regard.

