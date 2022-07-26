Neemuch: Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes 3.36 kg opium, one arrested

Representative Image |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh Unit, during the preventive road checking intercepted a private bus at NayaGaon Tollbooth on Neemuch-Nimbahera road and recovered 3.360 kilogram opium recently. The private bus was going from Indore to Bikaner, Rajasthan and the team found opium packed in three polythene bags wrapped with plastic tape and concealed in a blue bag.

As a follow-up a search operation was conducted in Mandsaur district which resulted in recovery of a small quantity of opium along with other incriminating evidence.

Recovered opium has been seized and one person has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

A checking drive on the major roads has been initiated after CBN teams from Neemuch and Mandsaur searched two godowns, located in Industrial Area Neemuch and Kanawati Village and recovered black poppy seeds (Afeem Kala Dana) 3930.000 kilogram and 7341.500 kilogram respectively on and intervening night of July 17 and 18..Further investigation is under progress.