Neemuch: BJP flag raised in Neemuch civic body election

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The situation has become clear regarding Neemuch Municipality elections after the victory of BJP on 23 out of 40 seats. Congress has secured 14 seats and three seats have been won by independent candidates.

Some of the candidates who have won are BJP candidate Rakesh Kiloria won from Ward one, Sonu Kedar Rathore of BJP won from Ward two, Independent Ramchandra Dhangar from Ward three, Congress's Najma Bi from Ward four, Congress Jyoti Vishal Yadav Ward five.

Congress candidate Bharat Ahir won Ward-11, BJP's Jinendra Mehta Ward 12, Congress's Yogesh Prajapati Ward 13, BJP's Kiran Sharma from Ward 14, Congress candidates Anjana Rakesh Sonkar and Rani-Sabir Masoodi from Ward 15 and Ward 20.

Arun Prajapati of BJP won from Ward 22, BJP's Gunjan Rathorer from Ward 23, Vandana Khandelwal from Ward 24, BJP's Ranjana Parmar won from Ward 25.