Neemuch: BJP all set to claim municipal president’s post

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): With 23 out of 40 wards in the kitty and three rebel candidates who won the election likely to join the ranks again, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to claim the president’s post in the municipality.

Since the president’s post is reserved for women and 10 women including some of them are from the family of senior leaders emerged victorious out of 23, discussion over who will be the next president in the municipality is going on in town.

Among the probables, Vandana Khandelwal, Chhaya Jaiswal and Kiran Sharma are being claimed for the president, while the names of Swati Chopra, Ranjana Parmar and Kusum Joshi are also included if the assessment is done from the family of senior leaders.

Since all contenders who have won the election are active in politics or are from the family of senior leaders, it will be a very difficult task for the seniors.

Although Vandana Khandelwal and Kiran Sharma from the BJP are strong contenders, Ranjana Parmal, wife of senior BJP leader Karan Singh Parmal is also among the contenders. But Swati Gaurav Chopra is also a frontrunner for the coveted post.

It is necessary to mention here that Swati Chopra is the daughter-in-law of senior BJP leader Santosh Chopra and she also has a very good image in Neemuch. Socially she is very active in other organisations.

Beside her clean image and social connect, Swati Chopra emerged as the youngest woman corporator of the BJP and is being seen prominently in the campaign to bring forth the youth of BJP and her as the youth icon of Neemuch.

