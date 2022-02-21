Neemuch: Advocate practicing in Neemuch court falls prey to phone-banking fraud

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): An advocate practising in Neemuch court lost a total of Rs 73,632 to a fraudster on the pretext of getting a refund transferred to her credit card.

Advocate Arpita Sanghavi (25) had downloaded SBIís YONO application on her mobile Sunday morning. As she encountered some difficulty in using the application, she called the SBI customer care number and sought their help. She was told that another executive would call her in a while to help her out.

A few moments later, Arpita got a call from another number and the person from the other side introduced himself as Anay. The accused kept engaging her in a chat for more than 24 minutes and in meantime, money was deducted from her account in four instalments.

Failing to understand what happened with her, Arpita rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint in the matter. The complainant also shared the phone number from which she got a call.

Acting on her complaint, Neemuch police registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and have begun an investigation into the matter.

Rupees debited four times

Police said that the money was debited four times from advocate Arpita Sanghvi's bank account. The first time, Rs 24,889 was debited, followed by Rs 24,889 being debited from the account. Thereafter, Rs 18,667 and Rs 5,185 were debited in the third and the fourth instalments respectively. In this way, a total of Rs 73,632 was debited from Arpita's bank account.

SP had alerted people against online, phone frauds

With an increasing number of online and phone banking frauds taking place in the town, the Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma had alerted people against such frauds. Verma had made public some applications that help fraudsters to target innocent people.

Speaking about the latest incident of fraud, the SP said that the police have been alerting people about such frauds for some time now. He also urged the people to go to their police station or contact the cyber cell as soon as they fall prey to any such fraud so that action can be initiated to help them get their money back. He said a woman got back her Rs three lakh with help of police at Naya Gaon. Our cyber cell takes immediate action in such cases and helps the victims immediately, the SP concluded.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:31 PM IST