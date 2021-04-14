Neemuch: Administration hints at stern measures as district records 102 new corona cases

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The district recorded 102 new corona positive cases on Wednesday. According to health department, a total of 425 samples were received from Neemuch, Ratlam and Porwal lab. Of them, 102 were found positive from across Neemuch district. With this, the number of positive cases in the district stands at 4,041.

On April 11, 80 people tested positive out of 280 samples sent. When collector Mayank Agrawal was contacted in this regard, he said a strict decision may be taken and lockdown may be extended. He expressed concern over the rising cases and said people should follow Covid protocol to keep themselves and others safe.