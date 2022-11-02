Neemuch: Accused gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment in rape case

Representative Photo |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A local court has convicted Dinesh Bodana (25), a resident of Tohadiya village of Shajapur district on the accusation of sexual assault on a minor girl. He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 10 years. A fine of Rs 2k was also imposed on him.

Giving the information, Special Public Prosecutor Jagdish Chauhan said that the incident was reported under Jeeran Police Station on March 3, 2017 when she went missing on her way to school. A missing complaint was lodged at Jeeran Police Station by the girl’s father. During course of investigation, she was rescued from Jalgaon (Maharashtra) along with a baby.

The victim told the police that the accused repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marriage, where she gave birth to a baby boy. A case against the accused was registered following the statement of the victim. The police arrested the accused and the DNA of the victim, baby and the accused was tested. Samples were sent for testing which were found to be positive.

Sushant Huddar, Special Judge (POCSO Act), Neemuch, found him guilty and sentenced accordingly. Pronouncing the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proven the guilt of the accused.