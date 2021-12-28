Neemuch: 180 kg poppy worth Rs 3.6 lakh seized

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A vehicle transporting 180 kilogram of poppy husk worth Rs 3,60,000 was seized recently.

Singoli police team under the leadership of station in-charge RC Dangi had blocked the Bardavada Fanta.

The driver of a pick-up bearing registration number RJ12GA4072 abandoned the vehicle after spotting the police. He escaped in the forest area.

Team found nine plastic sacks of poppy husk kept hidden under 20 sacks of garlic in the vehicle. Over 180 kilogram of poppy husk, 632 kilogram of garlic, a Mahindra pick-up worth Rs 6 lakh were seized.

A case has been registered under Section 8/15 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further probe is underway.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:04 PM IST