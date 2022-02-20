Neemuch: 123rd battalion wins inter-battalion CRPF competition

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Central Reserve Police Force group centre had organised the inter-battalion (operational) QAT Competition 2022 from February 14, 2022 to February 18, 2022 in the district. The 123rd battalion bagged the first position while the 148th battalion bagged second place in the competition.

Four teams having select commandos of the 1, 41, 123 and 148 battalions displayed their capabilities while participating in seven different competitions.

CRPF deputy inspector general Rajendra Singh Rawat was the chief guest at the closing ceremony which concluded at around 5:00 pm. DIG Rawat felicitated the winner and runner-up teams with trophies.

He congratulated all the players for their excellent performance and display of sportsmanship and discipline. He also advised the other teams to be better prepared the next time. Other gazetted officers, subordinate officers and jawans in large numbers were also present.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 09:25 PM IST