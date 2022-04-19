Neemuch: 1.04 kg opium seized during checking, two arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a special crackdown on drug traffickers and smugglers, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh Unit, recovered 1.04-kilogram opium during a preventive checking.

The recovered opium has been seized and two persons have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and further investigation is under progress.

The sleuths intercepted an Alto car bearing a Haryana registration number near the railway crossing before Naya Gaon Toll Naka, Neemuch-Nimbahera road.

The officials informed that the preventive road checking started in the wee hours. During the checking, officials found that the opium was wrapped in a plastic packet and concealed in the stepney of the vehicle.

In a similar operation on April 14, officers of CBN during preventive road checking had intercepted a bus at Naya Gaon Toll Naka, Neemuch-Nimbahera road and had recovered 1.75 kilograms of opium. One person was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:04 PM IST