Need to sustain momentum created for online courses: University Grants Commission

Indore: University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to sustain the momentum generated for online courses due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to vice-chancellors, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said that the Prime Minister in his address to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, announced several initiatives and reforms to meet the objectives of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and one sustaining the momentum created for online classes was one of them.

Online learning has emerged as a revolutionary initiative during the pandemic situation. The digital initiatives like SWAYAM, SWAYAM Prabha, Virtual lab, National Digital Library, ePG Pathshala and UGC MOOCs portal became well-known for online classes and for their utility in blended mode of teaching.

Students residing in urban as well as rural areas are taking advantage of the quality MOOCs during the closure of educational institutions. For the benefit of a large number of students, especially in rural areas, some of the SWAYAM and SWAYAM Prabha courses have been translated into regional languages.

“All our efforts are towards providing more and more number of courses in regional languages. Courses offered through SWAYAM are fully recognised and eligible for credit transfer as per UGC (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through SWAYAM) Regulations, 2016,” Jain said.

Apart from SWAYAM, certain EdTech companies are providing MOOCs. Students are supplementing their knowledge and skills by joining these courses. Many HEIs have started their own online classes for their students.

“In view of the above, there is a need to sustain the momentum generated for online courses during the pandemic. You are, therefore, requested to adopt SWAYAM courses for credit transfer and sensitise, popularise and encourage students and faculty to take advantage of online programmes, courses and learning materials,” the UGC letter addressed to VCs said.