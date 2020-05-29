Nearly every 2nd COVID patient in MP from Indore

Indore: Indoreans have been following the slogan meant of Swachhta Abhiyan “Indore Rahega Number 1” in the number of COVID-19 cases and leading in the state. The city is also in top 10 worst hit cities in the country with 3344 positive COVID-19 patients (till May 28).

Moreover, the number of cases in the city was increasing with each passing day; at the rate of five patients per hours in last one month of the lockdown.

Surprisingly, the population share of Indore to the overall population of the state is only 4.38 percent but when comes to the share of COVID-19 positive patients, it is the highest with 44.87 percent.

First case of COVID-19 was found in city on March 24 and it has been rising with each passing day. The number of patients between March 24 to April 28 reached to 1466. On the second month of lockdown, the number of cases was 1878 between April 29 and May 28 which is about an average of 61 cases per day and about 5 patients every two hours.

As the administration has planned to increase relaxation to the lockdown, the data is a cause of concern as people will have to take all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

Indore’s share of cases as compare to share in population

State’s population: 7.26 crores (as per public relations department)

Indore’s population: over 32 lakh (as per indore.nic.in)

Percentage share of Indore in state: 4.38 percent

Total number of positive COVID-19 cases in MP: 7453 (till May 28)

Total number of positive patients in Indore: 3344 (till May 28)

Indore’s share in positive cases: 44.87 percent

Total cases in Indore: 3344 (Till May 28)

March 24 to April 28: 1466

April 28 to May 28: 1878

Average patients every day (from April 28 to May 28) : 62.6

Average patient per hour (April 28 to May 28): 2.6

Average patients in two hours (April 28 to May 28): 5