Nearly 3300 Candidates To Take SSE-2024 Mains Start Today

MPPSC office in Indore | File photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 3,300 candidates are likely to take state service main exam-2024 starting from today (Monday). Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has setup 15 exam centres in 11 cities across the state. The exams are going tobe held from October 21 to October 26.

In Indore, five government colleges are doubling up as exam centres. The examsare scheduled to take place in a single session daily, from 10 am to 1 pm. Authorities have implemented stringent anti-cheating measures, including the deployment of flying squads and appointed observers to monitor the exam centres closely. The exam is a critical step for candidates vying for 110 vacant posts, including positions such as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), chief municipal officer (CMO), and commercial tax inspector.

The preliminary exam, held earlier this year, saw 1.83 lakh candidates, out of which 3,328 qualified for the mains. The centres are spread across key cities, including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur etc. The exam will consist of four general studies papers, as well as Hindi Grammar and Essay papers. Candidates are expected to adhere to strict guidelines, which include bans on jewellery, electronic devices and smartwatches.

They are advised to wear sandals or slippers and carry only a transparent water bottle and pen into the exam hall. Female candidates will be searched decently by female staffers. Only candidates and authorised personnel will be allowed within 200 meters of the exam centres. MPPSC has emphasised the importance of punctuality, with candidates required to reach the centres at least 30 minutes before the exam begins for thorough security checks at two different levels.