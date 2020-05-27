NCHM JEE 2020 will be conducted on June 22, says National Testing Agency

National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020 will be conducted on June 22 from 3 pm to 6 pm, as per official notification released by National Testing Agency on Wednesday.

NTA rescheduled NCHM JEE 2020 examination which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 25 May, as noted in the official notification released by NCHM JEE director general Dr Vineet Joshi.

The examination dates have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation across the country and the subsequent lockdown which has been further extended by the central government till 31 May.

With regard to the NCHM JEE 2020 admit card, the notification clarifies that the dates for downloading the Admit card for NCHM JEE 2020 will be displayed 15 days prior to the examination, candidates will be able to download the admit card for the examination through the link which will be provided on the official website.

NCHM JEE is conducted for the admission to the Hotel Management & Catering Technology offering B.Sc. courses in 21 Central Institutes of Hotel Management and State Governments run Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM), 1 Public Sector Undertaking-IHM and 20 Private Institutes of Hotel Management.