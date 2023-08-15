NCB, Indore Zonal Unit Seize 118 Kg Cannabis

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of NCB (Indore zonal unit) recovered and seized 118 kg of cannabis from a car intercepted at Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh and arrested two persons.

Police said that the consignment was sourced from Odisha and destined to Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Recently in the start of this month, on August 3 NCB had seized Charas (in commercial quantity) from Indore which was sourced from Ratlam and destined to educational hub in Kota (Rajasthan).

Newly appointed NCB Zonal Director Ritesh Ranjan had instructed to keep a close tab on illegal activities related to drugs in the states of Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. Geographical location of Madhya Pradesh as well as its proximity to states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh makes it vulnerable for drug trafficking in terms of production, consumption as well as transit point.

Officials said that illegal cannbis cultivation in India is largely concentrated around the naxal affected Andhra-Odisha border areas. Cannabis from this region finds its way to all over the country including MP & CG. The seizures of cannabis have been increasing and the traffickers have been transporting cannabis predominantly by road using various types of vehicles. This is the seventh seizure involving substantial quantity of Narcotics drugs by NCB in this year.