Navratri 2020: Plans in place to stop overcrowding in temples in Indore

Indore: Navratri will begin from October 17 and devotees will throng temples especially temples of Goddesses in the city for the next nine days. To ensure that temples do not become a hotspot for the spread of coronavirus, temple committees have begun planning and preparations for the festival.

Every temple is taking several measures to ensure crowd control and social distancing in their premises. Circles are being drawn outside the temples to ensure that devotees stand in a queue with social distancing.

The entire temple premise is being washed every day and sanitised using soapy water. Keeping in check that devotees do not crowd any part of the temple, mock rounds of the setups will be conducted over this weekend.

Major temples to attract thousands of devotees

Major crowding will be seen in most ancient temples in the city. Bijasen temple; Annapurna temple; Harsiddhi Mata Mandir; Vaishno Devi temple near Lal Bagh Palace; Durga Mata Mandir Subhash Chowk; Maa Vaishno Dham, Bicholi; Mahalaxmi Mandir, Rajwada; Vidyadhaam mandir, Aerodrum road; Kalika Mata Mandir, Khajrana, etc. are some of the temples where devotees will throng in large numbers during the nine-day fest.