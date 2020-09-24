Navratri 2020: Indore administration clamps down with decibel count & immersion rules

Indore: Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh has issued a Prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Indian Criminal Procedure Code-1973 on Thursday. According to the order, it will be binding
to keep the height of Goddess Durga idol maximum at 6 feet or less. The size of the pandal will be 10X10 feet. Garbas will be a Big NO during Durga Puja.
For Durga Puja, it will be mandatory to obtain prior permission to set-up the pandal. Permission will be obtained on applications received by the Regional Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM).
With the view of Covid infection, it will be prohibited for any religious or social event. Loud speakers will be banned between 10pm and 6 am. For
social and cultural and other programs, less than 100 people will be allowed to assemble and it will be necessary to get prior approval from the
Regional Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM).
Only a group of 10 or less than 10 persons will be allowed during immersion. For this, it will be mandatory for the concerned organizers
to obtain written permission from the Regional SDM who will be able to
issue permission only after necessary consultation with the police. At various pandals, devotees will use face cover, maintain social distancing and sanitizer to protect against Covid infection and the instructions
issued by the government from time to time will be ensured. All shops
in the district will remain open till 8 pm during Durga Puja.
Shops related to chemists, restaurants, food and provisions will down shutters at 8 pm. Violation of the order will lead to legal
action under section 188.
Collector warns idol Artists
Earlier, in the day Collector Singh and DIG HN Mishra, hold a meeting
with Goodness Durga idol making artists. Singh instructed them that
idols heights should not be more than 6 feet. From the next year
no-plaster of paris idol making will be permitted at any cost.
