Naveen Tiwari elected Mhowgaon Municipal Council president

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Naveen Tiwari of the BJP was declared elected president unopposed of the Mhowgaon Municipal Council. In the elections for the post of vice--president Laxminarayan Pawar beat Independent councillor Vikram Singh Jais in which Pawar got 10 votes while his opponent got five votes. BJP once again captured the council of Mhowgaon under the leadership of BJP leader Ram Kishore Shukla.

Naveen Tiwari and Dr Suvarna Dubey from the BJP had filed the nomination for the post of president but as the party backed Naveen Tiwari, Dubey withdrew her nomination.

The elections were concluded in the presence of additional collector Rajesh Rathore and sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain.

