e-Paper Get App

Naveen Tiwari elected Mhowgaon Municipal Council president

BJP once again captured the council of Mhowgaon under the leadership of BJP leader Ram Kishore Shukla.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 12:14 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Naveen Tiwari of the BJP was declared elected president unopposed of the Mhowgaon Municipal Council. In the elections for the post of vice--president Laxminarayan Pawar beat Independent councillor Vikram Singh Jais in which Pawar got 10 votes while his opponent got five votes. BJP once again captured the council of Mhowgaon under the leadership of BJP leader Ram Kishore Shukla.

Naveen Tiwari and Dr Suvarna Dubey from the BJP had filed the nomination for the post of president but as the party backed Naveen Tiwari, Dubey withdrew her nomination.

The elections were concluded in the presence of additional collector Rajesh Rathore and sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain.

Read Also
Mhow: Rakhi programme organised in Navodaya Vidyalaya
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreNaveen Tiwari elected Mhowgaon Municipal Council president

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Meet Mukesh Chauhan, Rajasthan resident who tattooed names of 62 martyrs of different wars

Meet Mukesh Chauhan, Rajasthan resident who tattooed names of 62 martyrs of different wars

Mumbai: Western Railway achieves new milestone, as it earns over Rs 200 Crore through scrap sales

Mumbai: Western Railway achieves new milestone, as it earns over Rs 200 Crore through scrap sales

Cops likely to record Ranveer Singh's statement by August 22

Cops likely to record Ranveer Singh's statement by August 22

50 years old father of an illegal church held for molestation in Nerul

50 years old father of an illegal church held for molestation in Nerul