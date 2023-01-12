National Youth Day: Suryanamaskar programmes at government office, education institutions marks the day

Panchsheel Academy celebrates Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Garoth: A programme to celebrate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti was organised at Panchsheel Academy in Garoth. Dr Sumant Kushwaha, institute director Hemant Patidar and principal Usha Patidar were the chief guests. The function was inaugurated by garlanding the portrait of Swami Vivekananda. Dr Sumant led the students to perform Suryanamaskar on this occasion. Neeraj Porwal conducted the event and a vote of thanks was proposed by Mahendra Parihar.

Municipality holds mass Surya Namaskar programme

Mandsaur: A programme of the group Surya Namaskar was organised by Mandsaur municipal council and Dashpur Institute of Yoga Education at Telia Talab picnic spot on National Youth Day. Yoga Guru Surendra Jain instructed all asanas of Surya Namaskar to the municipality representative, administrative officers and a large number of youths attending the programme. District president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar proposed a vote of thanks and said that Surya Namaskar gives health benefits and should be performed daily.

Vardhaman School celebrates National Youth Day

Khachrod: A programme to celebrate National Youth Day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was organised at The Vardhaman Heights International School in Khachrod. Students from classes 1st to 12th performed Surya Namaskar on the day. School director Lalit Kakaria, Vaibhav Bupkya and Balesh Bupkya explained the benefits of Yoga to the students. Principal Sailesh Tiwari advised children to make Swami Vivekananda their role model. A large number of students along with school staff attended the function.