National Safai Karamchari Commission Chairman Calls For Enhanced Safety & Welfare Measures For Sanitation Workers

National Safai Karamchari Commission chairman M Venkatesan during meeting | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman of the National Safai Karamchari Commission M Venkatesan emphasised the urgent need to provide all necessary benefits and facilities to Safai Karamcharis. In a meeting held at the collectorate hall on Wednesday, the safety and welfare of these essential workers were addressed.

Venkatesan directed local authorities to ensure the availability of necessary safety equipment for Safai Karamcharis working on drainage and sewer lines. He stressed that such incidents must not recur and called for a thorough investigation into the recent death of sanitation worker, urging the SP to conduct a meticulous inquiry.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of providing essential facilities such as insurance, provident funds and benefits from government schemes to sanitation workers employed by the Ratlam Municipal Corporation and other local bodies. To ensure compliance, he instructed that the monthly deductions from the salaries of contract workers be properly documented and submitted to the Nagar Palika office.

Madhya Pradesh State Safai Karamchari Commission chairman Pratap Karosia proposed the development of a housing colony for homeless workers, with funding to be arranged by the government. He also emphasised the need for deploying workers with the appropriate machinery and equipment for hazardous tasks, ensuring that all 42 prescribed safety tools are available. Corporation commissioner Himanshu Bhatt reported that the family of the deceased sanitation worker received financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh. Furthermore, the widow of the deceased has been offered a job.