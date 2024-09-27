 National Safai Karamchari Commission Chairman Calls For Enhanced Safety & Welfare Measures For Sanitation Workers
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 02:50 AM IST
article-image
National Safai Karamchari Commission chairman M Venkatesan during meeting | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman of the National Safai Karamchari Commission M Venkatesan emphasised the urgent need to provide all necessary benefits and facilities to Safai Karamcharis. In a meeting held at the collectorate hall on Wednesday, the safety and welfare of these essential workers were addressed.

Venkatesan directed local authorities to ensure the availability of necessary safety equipment for Safai Karamcharis working on drainage and sewer lines. He stressed that such incidents must not recur and called for a thorough investigation into the recent death of sanitation worker, urging the SP to conduct a meticulous inquiry.

